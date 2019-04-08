Glitch Viz

Turn any song into a striking music visualization. This audio reactive design features linear equalizer bars, glitch effects, a live timer, and subtle 3D reflections on a dark cinematic stage. Customize colors, pick a theme, add your own image or video background, and update titles in seconds. Optimized for music releases, DJ sets, and artist channels, it delivers clean, modern, and energetic visuals that amplify your sound. Render a polished video that looks great on social and streaming platforms.