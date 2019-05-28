Thunder Beat

Unleash a storm for your sound. This beat-reactive music visualization surrounds your logo with a cinematic lightning tempest and atmospheric clouds. The storm intensity and flashes sync to your audio, creating an energetic, eye-catching backdrop for any genre. Customize the lightning color, choose the frequency range to match your mix, upload your logo, and render a powerful visual for releases, promos, and live screens. Perfect for artists, labels, DJs, and producers who need fast, striking branding for their tracks.