Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Thunder Beat - Krypton - Poster image

Thunder Beat

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 song · 1 image
Music visualization
Electricity
Music
Atmospheric
Audio reactive
8.7Kexports
rating
Unleash a storm for your sound. This beat-reactive music visualization surrounds your logo with a cinematic lightning tempest and atmospheric clouds. The storm intensity and flashes sync to your audio, creating an energetic, eye-catching backdrop for any genre. Customize the lightning color, choose the frequency range to match your mix, upload your logo, and render a powerful visual for releases, promos, and live screens. Perfect for artists, labels, DJs, and producers who need fast, striking branding for their tracks.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us