Celestial Chill

Give your music a cosmic identity. This 3D, audio‑reactive visualizer places a glowing, headphone‑wearing figure against a rich nebula backdrop. It syncs motion to your beat or BPM for chill, ambient, and electronic tracks. Customize colors, typography, camera movement, and responsiveness to match your sound. The clean two‑column layout highlights artist and track info while cinematic letterbox bars add polish. Perfect for YouTube uploads, premieres, and social shares when you want space‑themed visuals with smooth, relaxed motion.