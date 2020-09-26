Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Celestial Chill - Original - Poster image

Celestial Chill

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Cosmic
Music
Outer space
8.4Kexports
rating
Give your music a cosmic identity. This 3D, audio‑reactive visualizer places a glowing, headphone‑wearing figure against a rich nebula backdrop. It syncs motion to your beat or BPM for chill, ambient, and electronic tracks. Customize colors, typography, camera movement, and responsiveness to match your sound. The clean two‑column layout highlights artist and track info while cinematic letterbox bars add polish. Perfect for YouTube uploads, premieres, and social shares when you want space‑themed visuals with smooth, relaxed motion.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us