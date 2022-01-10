From Nothing

Launch your brand with a dramatic, cinematic logo animation. This cosmic intro erupts from a glowing core into fiery energy, lens flares, and light rays before unveiling your mark in striking clarity. Built with 3D motion graphics and an epic mood, it’s perfect for intros and outros across channels. Customize by importing your logo, adding a tagline, and adjusting the universe color and cinematic bars to match your identity. A polished, high-impact reveal in just a few clicks.