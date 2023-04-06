LoFi Anime Girl

Set the perfect chill backdrop for your music with a lo-fi anime scene: a reflective character framed by a rainy city skyline at dusk. This audio-reactive visualizer adds tasteful movement as rain and atmospheric haze respond to your track. Customize character behavior and placement, choose different environments, and fine-tune glow, blur, and motion for your vibe. Ideal for beats, ambient mixes, and relaxing streams, it delivers a melancholic yet cozy mood that complements downtempo and chillhop. Render engaging, lightweight visuals that keep focus on the music while enhancing the story in every note.