Youtube intro for cooking channel
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LoFi Anime Girl - Original - Poster image

LoFi Anime Girl

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video
Music visualization
Lo-fi
Anime
Music
Illustrated character
11.8Kexports
rating
Set the perfect chill backdrop for your music with a lo-fi anime scene: a reflective character framed by a rainy city skyline at dusk. This audio-reactive visualizer adds tasteful movement as rain and atmospheric haze respond to your track. Customize character behavior and placement, choose different environments, and fine-tune glow, blur, and motion for your vibe. Ideal for beats, ambient mixes, and relaxing streams, it delivers a melancholic yet cozy mood that complements downtempo and chillhop. Render engaging, lightweight visuals that keep focus on the music while enhancing the story in every note.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us