Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Classic Lyrics - Horizontal - New Original - Poster image

Classic Lyrics - Horizontal

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Background media
119.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your song with a refined lyric video. This minimalist, elegant template focuses on kinetic typography, letting your words take center stage over a gradient, color, or media background. Fine-tune outlines, shadows, colors, opacity, and animation timing, or pick from ready-made themes for rapid results. Optional particle overlays add atmosphere when you need it. Built for music releases across platforms with multiple aspect ratios, this template adapts to your track and can auto-extend to match your song. Create a beautiful, readable, and engaging lyric experience with professional polish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us