Classic Lyrics - Vertical

Showcase your song with a refined lyric video. This minimalist, elegant template focuses on kinetic typography, letting your words take center stage over a gradient, color, or media background. Fine-tune outlines, shadows, colors, opacity, and animation timing, or pick from ready-made themes for rapid results. Optional particle overlays add atmosphere when you need it. Built for music releases across platforms with multiple aspect ratios, this template adapts to your track and can auto-extend to match your song. Create a beautiful, readable, and engaging lyric experience with professional polish.