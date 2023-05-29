Thunderstrike Symphony

Unleash the power of the storm with a lightning-driven music visualizer built around your brand. A reflective 3D logo holds center stage while storm clouds churn and brilliant strikes ignite on every beat. The scene’s cinematic glow and dark, atmospheric palette create a bold backdrop for tracks of any genre. Fine-tune responsiveness, pick lightning behavior and color, and let the visuals pulse with your sound. Perfect for artist branding, releases, channels and live visuals—this audio-reactive logo animation turns your music into a captivating spectacle.