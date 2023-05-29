Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Thunderstrike Symphony - Original - Poster image

Thunderstrike Symphony

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Logo animation
Electricity
Audio reactive
5.9Kexports
rating
Unleash the power of the storm with a lightning-driven music visualizer built around your brand. A reflective 3D logo holds center stage while storm clouds churn and brilliant strikes ignite on every beat. The scene’s cinematic glow and dark, atmospheric palette create a bold backdrop for tracks of any genre. Fine-tune responsiveness, pick lightning behavior and color, and let the visuals pulse with your sound. Perfect for artist branding, releases, channels and live visuals—this audio-reactive logo animation turns your music into a captivating spectacle.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us