Turn any song into a striking visual with this minimalist audio spectrum visualizer. A dark neon aesthetic, subtle fog, and glowing equalizer bars react to your music in real time. Add artist and track titles, show an elapsed timer, and fine‑tune colors, fonts, sizes, and frequency ranges. Use a solid color or swap in your own background media, with optional beat‑driven scaling for extra impact. Perfect for releases, teasers, and uploads across platforms, this template keeps the focus on your sound while delivering polished, modern visuals.