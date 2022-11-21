Social Call Outs
00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.9Kexports
Drive engagement with a sleek, transparent subscribe overlay designed for major social platforms. This minimal, flat-design call-out highlights your profile handle and a clear CTA, complete with a cursor click interaction. Choose a platform theme, adjust colors, and update your text to match your brand in moments. Perfect for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and more, it drops seamlessly over any video as a professional, eye-catching prompt to follow or subscribe.