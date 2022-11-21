Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Call Outs - Original - Poster image

Social Call Outs

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Outro
Subscribe animation
Minimal
Call-out graphic
Flat design
3.9Kexports
rating
Drive engagement with a sleek, transparent subscribe overlay designed for major social platforms. This minimal, flat-design call-out highlights your profile handle and a clear CTA, complete with a cursor click interaction. Choose a platform theme, adjust colors, and update your text to match your brand in moments. Perfect for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch and more, it drops seamlessly over any video as a professional, eye-catching prompt to follow or subscribe.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us