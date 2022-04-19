Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Universe Lyrics - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Universe Lyrics - Horizontal

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Music
Cosmic
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
49.5Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a cinematic lyric video set in a 3D starfield. This atmospheric template floats your words through outer space with smooth camera drift and subtle motion. Customize every detail—from typography and color styling to space hues and exposure—so your visuals match your sound. Flexible aspect ratios let you publish anywhere, and variable length keeps your lyrics synced for the full song. Perfect for electronic, pop, ambient, or cinematic releases. Bring your music to life with a clean, minimal design that puts your lyrics front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us