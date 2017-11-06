Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Earth Shot Creator - Original - Poster image

Earth Shot Creator

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Photorealistic
Cosmic
3D motion graphics
Outer space
766exports
rating
Bring orbit to your timeline with a photorealistic Earth shot. This 3D motion graphics template delivers a cinematic, cosmic view with atmospheric rim light, starfield, and visible cloud layers. Fine-tune sun position and color, Earth rotation, curvature, glow and night lights, plus subtle depth-of-field for added realism. Ideal as an animated background or establishing shot for intros, science explainers, documentaries, events and branded visuals. Create awe-inspiring space footage in minutes—no 3D experience required.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us