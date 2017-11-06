Earth Shot Creator

Bring orbit to your timeline with a photorealistic Earth shot. This 3D motion graphics template delivers a cinematic, cosmic view with atmospheric rim light, starfield, and visible cloud layers. Fine-tune sun position and color, Earth rotation, curvature, glow and night lights, plus subtle depth-of-field for added realism. Ideal as an animated background or establishing shot for intros, science explainers, documentaries, events and branded visuals. Create awe-inspiring space footage in minutes—no 3D experience required.