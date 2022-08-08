3D Metallic
00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
13.6Kexports
Give your brand a premium entrance with a cinematic 3D metallic logo reveal. This minimal, glossy design puts your logo front and center, illuminated by subtle reflection sweeps for a refined finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it features flexible controls for materials, lighting color, bevel intensity, background texture, and text styling. Add a short tagline beneath the logo to complete your identity and guide viewers to your destination. The smooth, suspenseful pacing builds anticipation without distractions, making it a versatile, high-impact choice for channels, products, films, and professional branding.
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