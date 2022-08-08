Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Metallic - Original - Poster image

3D Metallic

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Cinematic
13.6Kexports
rating
Give your brand a premium entrance with a cinematic 3D metallic logo reveal. This minimal, glossy design puts your logo front and center, illuminated by subtle reflection sweeps for a refined finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it features flexible controls for materials, lighting color, bevel intensity, background texture, and text styling. Add a short tagline beneath the logo to complete your identity and guide viewers to your destination. The smooth, suspenseful pacing builds anticipation without distractions, making it a versatile, high-impact choice for channels, products, films, and professional branding.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us