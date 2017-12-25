Mobile B&W Stomp
00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7.5Kexports
Make your message impossible to miss with a punchy black-and-white stomp story. This vertical template stacks bold, centered titles with quick, rhythmic transitions and subtle particle ambience, then lands on a clean logo reveal. Ideal for intros, promos, and outros across any brand or niche. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy, and drop in your logo for a polished, high-impact result in minutes. Designed for speed, clarity, and style, it delivers crisp readability and modern minimal aesthetics that shine on social feeds and stories.
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