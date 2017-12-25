Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Mobile B&W Stomp - Original - Poster image

Mobile B&W Stomp

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Story video
Stomp style
Intro
Minimal
7.5Kexports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with a punchy black-and-white stomp story. This vertical template stacks bold, centered titles with quick, rhythmic transitions and subtle particle ambience, then lands on a clean logo reveal. Ideal for intros, promos, and outros across any brand or niche. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy, and drop in your logo for a polished, high-impact result in minutes. Designed for speed, clarity, and style, it delivers crisp readability and modern minimal aesthetics that shine on social feeds and stories.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us