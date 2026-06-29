Stompframe - Vertical

Bring instant impact to your vertical videos with this stomp‑style opener. Bold, beat‑synced typography, sliding panels and a clean grid overlay deliver crisp, modern energy for Stories and Reels. Swap in your own photos or video clips, edit headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with your logo for strong brand recall. Ideal for intros, teasers, product or channel promos, this design combines kinetic typography, cinematic letterboxing and subtle film grain for a polished, high‑contrast look ready to stop the scroll.