15 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
3videos
1image
12texts
4fonts
1audio
Embrace the power of storytelling with our cutting-edge Power Opener video template, featuring rapid animations and modern outlines to highlight your content spectacularly. Whether you are showcasing a product or capturing cherished memories, this template allows for full customization of logo, tagline, and palette enabling you to craft a masterpiece that resonates with viewers.
Available formats
Themes (5)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko