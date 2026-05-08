Pulse Grid Opener - Vertical

Build a punchy vertical opener that grabs attention instantly. This template blends fast stomp titles with sliding panels, diagonal grid accents, light leaks, and bold color overlays, then lands on a clean logo scene. Drop in your media, edit headlines, pick your fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for promos, teasers, Stories, and Reels, the pacing is sharp and modern while the layout stays clean and readable. Create a high‑impact intro that looks polished and professional in minutes—no advanced editing needed.