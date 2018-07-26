Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Vertical Stomper - Original - Poster image

Vertical Stomper

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Logo animation
Title sequence
Intro
Kinetic typography
4.2Kexports
rating
Kickstart your message with an energetic stomp-style opener. This template delivers punchy kinetic typography, bold color blocks, and a clean centered layout that spotlights your headlines and brand. Add multiple titles, accent your words with animated highlights, and finish with a crisp logo reveal. Ideal for promos, ads, intros, and outros across social platforms. It’s minimal, modern, and fast to customize—swap text, colors, and logo to match your identity and export a high‑impact video in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us