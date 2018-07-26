Vertical Stomper

Kickstart your message with an energetic stomp-style opener. This template delivers punchy kinetic typography, bold color blocks, and a clean centered layout that spotlights your headlines and brand. Add multiple titles, accent your words with animated highlights, and finish with a crisp logo reveal. Ideal for promos, ads, intros, and outros across social platforms. It’s minimal, modern, and fast to customize—swap text, colors, and logo to match your identity and export a high‑impact video in minutes.