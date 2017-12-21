Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Quick Stomp - Original - Poster image

Quick Stomp

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Stomp style
Intro
Bold
Logo animation
61.2Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a fast, modern stomp opener. This kinetic typography template delivers bold titles, seamless transitions, and a crisp logo reveal to grab attention instantly. Ideal for branding, promos, and social posts, it pairs minimal flat design with vibrant color blocks for maximum impact. Customize text, colors, font size, and logo in minutes to match your style. Whether you need an intro, title sequence, or a standalone teaser, this energetic design keeps viewers engaged from first frame to final mark.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us