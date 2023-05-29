Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stomp Typo Opener - White Theme - Poster image

Stomp Typo Opener

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Logo animation
Minimal
15.6Kexports
rating
Make your message impossible to ignore with a stomp-style kinetic typography opener. This fast, minimal design delivers bold headlines, sharp line accents, and rhythmic transitions that lead to a clean logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for product spots, brand teasers, and quick promos, it keeps attention locked on your key points. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, and the final logo scene to match your visual identity. Use it as a punchy intro, a compact title sequence, or a branded outro to wrap up content with impact.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us