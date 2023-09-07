React Circle Beats - Post

Create a striking, audio‑reactive visual for your music with a clean circular spectrum at center stage. This minimal, elegant design features a neon glow, a linear equalizer, an on‑screen timer, and a progress bar—perfect for full tracks or teasers. Easily add your album art and logo, fine‑tune spectrum settings, and adapt the layout to feeds, stories, or posts. Ideal for musicians, DJs, and content creators who want a polished, modern visualizer that lets the music lead while keeping branding front and center.