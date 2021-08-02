Circular Spectra

Create standout music visuals with a neon circular spectrum, pulsing speakers, and a clean player UI. This audio-reactive visualizer showcases your track with artist and title text, progress bar, and timer. Customize colors, background media, and logo, then fine‑tune spectrum density and sensitivity for the perfect vibe. Toggle beat‑driven scale and pulse effects to match any genre. Optimized for widescreen and vertical output, it’s ideal for releases, teasers, and channel content.