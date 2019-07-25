Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Hip - Original - Poster image

Modern Hip

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Digital
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
16.1Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a striking visual with this beat‑reactive circular music visualizer. A clean, modern HUD surrounds your artwork with a dynamic spectrum, timecode and progress UI, keeping the focus on your music. Easily add artist and song titles, switch backgrounds, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for YouTube uploads, single releases, albums or playlists, this design delivers professional, club‑ready energy without the clutter. Create a polished look for any genre with fast customization and eye‑catching motion that moves with your sound.
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Skvifi
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us