Modern Hip

Transform your track into a striking visual with this beat‑reactive circular music visualizer. A clean, modern HUD surrounds your artwork with a dynamic spectrum, timecode and progress UI, keeping the focus on your music. Easily add artist and song titles, switch backgrounds, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for YouTube uploads, single releases, albums or playlists, this design delivers professional, club‑ready energy without the clutter. Create a polished look for any genre with fast customization and eye‑catching motion that moves with your sound.