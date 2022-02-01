Neon Circles Viz - Post

Elevate your audio with a striking neon circular music visualizer. This design centers your logo, track title and artist name inside concentric glowing rings that pulse to the beat. A built-in timer and progress bar keep listeners engaged, while customizable colors and glow let you match any brand or genre. Ideal for releases, podcasts, and channel uploads across platforms, it delivers clean, high-impact visuals that look great in landscape, square, or vertical formats. Add your audio, tweak the palette, and let the reactive spectrum turn your sound into captivating motion.