Neon Circles Viz 2 - Post

Bring your track to life with a neon, audio‑reactive visualizer. Concentric rings, sweeping light rays, and equalizer bars pulse to your music around a centered logo. Add track title and artist name, show a timer and progress bar, and fine‑tune glow, blur, frequency range, and beat intensity. Works across widescreen, square, vertical, and 4:5 formats. Perfect for releases, teasers, and background visuals for streams or podcasts. Customize colors, ray intensity, and spectrum bands to match your brand and sound.