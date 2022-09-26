Neon Circles Viz 2 - Post
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
272exports
Bring your track to life with a neon, audio‑reactive visualizer. Concentric rings, sweeping light rays, and equalizer bars pulse to your music around a centered logo. Add track title and artist name, show a timer and progress bar, and fine‑tune glow, blur, frequency range, and beat intensity. Works across widescreen, square, vertical, and 4:5 formats. Perfect for releases, teasers, and background visuals for streams or podcasts. Customize colors, ray intensity, and spectrum bands to match your brand and sound.
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Themes (7)
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