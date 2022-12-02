Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Extreme Wave - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Extreme Wave - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
1.6Kexports
rating
Turn any track into a captivating visual with a neon, HUD-style audio spectrum. This music visualizer centers your cover art and artist/title while reactive waveforms, concentric rings, a timeline, and a timer move in sync with your audio. Easily customize colors, fonts, spectrum thickness and bands, background blur/tint, and timer style. Fine-tune responsiveness across frequency ranges for punchy beats or smooth vibes. Optimized for both horizontal and vertical formats, it’s perfect for releases, teasers, or background visuals on social platforms and video channels.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
mhakmal07 profile image
mhakmal07
Edit
Similar templates
Best of mhakmal07
Soundwave Visualizer - Vertical
By S_WorX
Edit
Soundwave Visualizer - Vertical Original theme video
Neon Beat Viz - Vertical
By LuisBranco
Edit
Neon Beat Viz - Vertical Green theme video
Flying Shapes Viz - Vertical
By LuisBranco
Edit
Flying Shapes Viz - Vertical Original theme video
Universal Visualizer - Vertical
By tarazz
Edit
Universal Visualizer - Vertical Original theme video
Neon Spectrum Viz - Vertical
By LuisBranco
Edit
Neon Spectrum Viz - Vertical Green theme video
Heavy Bass Visualizer - Vertical
By tarazz
Edit
Heavy Bass Visualizer - Vertical Original theme video
HUD Visualizer
By Skvifi
Edit
HUD Visualizer Original theme video
Circular Spectra - Vertical
By mhakmal07
Edit
Circular Spectra - Vertical Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us