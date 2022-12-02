Extreme Wave - Vertical

Turn any track into a captivating visual with a neon, HUD-style audio spectrum. This music visualizer centers your cover art and artist/title while reactive waveforms, concentric rings, a timeline, and a timer move in sync with your audio. Easily customize colors, fonts, spectrum thickness and bands, background blur/tint, and timer style. Fine-tune responsiveness across frequency ranges for punchy beats or smooth vibes. Optimized for both horizontal and vertical formats, it’s perfect for releases, teasers, or background visuals on social platforms and video channels.