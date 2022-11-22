Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Extreme Wave - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Extreme Wave - Horizontal

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
3.5Kexports
rating
Turn any track into a captivating visual with a neon, HUD-style audio spectrum. This music visualizer centers your cover art and artist/title while reactive waveforms, concentric rings, a timeline, and a timer move in sync with your audio. Easily customize colors, fonts, spectrum thickness and bands, background blur/tint, and timer style. Fine-tune responsiveness across frequency ranges for punchy beats or smooth vibes. Optimized for both horizontal and vertical formats, it’s perfect for releases, teasers, or background visuals on social platforms and video channels.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us