Bloody Reveal

Turn your brand into a spine‑tingling moment with a horror‑themed logo animation. A cracking wall bursts open with debris, smoke, and flowing blood to reveal your mark before transitioning to a clean, readable logo and a typed tagline. Perfect for Halloween promos, spooky channel idents, and cinematic intros or outros. Swap the background image, drop in your logo, edit the tagline, and tweak colors and wiggle intensity to match your style. The result is dark, gritty, and cinematic—built to captivate and unsettle in all the right ways.