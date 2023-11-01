Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bloody Reveal - Original - Poster image

Bloody Reveal

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Outro
Destructive
1.3Kexports
rating
Turn your brand into a spine‑tingling moment with a horror‑themed logo animation. A cracking wall bursts open with debris, smoke, and flowing blood to reveal your mark before transitioning to a clean, readable logo and a typed tagline. Perfect for Halloween promos, spooky channel idents, and cinematic intros or outros. Swap the background image, drop in your logo, edit the tagline, and tweak colors and wiggle intensity to match your style. The result is dark, gritty, and cinematic—built to captivate and unsettle in all the right ways.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us