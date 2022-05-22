Shatter Logo

Break through the noise with a cinematic, grunge logo reveal. This 3D motion design shatters a concrete wall to unveil your brand, surrounded by drifting smoke, dust, and glowing embers. A centered composition keeps focus on your logo and optional tagline, making it perfect for punchy intros and outros. Tweak colors and effects for the right mood—enable smoke or sparks for extra impact. If you prefer text instead of a logo, it works just as well. Deliver a bold, destructive reveal that feels tactile, gritty, and unforgettable.