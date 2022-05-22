Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Shatter Logo - Original - Poster image

Shatter Logo

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Destructive
Outro
Shatter
6.7Kexports
rating
Break through the noise with a cinematic, grunge logo reveal. This 3D motion design shatters a concrete wall to unveil your brand, surrounded by drifting smoke, dust, and glowing embers. A centered composition keeps focus on your logo and optional tagline, making it perfect for punchy intros and outros. Tweak colors and effects for the right mood—enable smoke or sparks for extra impact. If you prefer text instead of a logo, it works just as well. Deliver a bold, destructive reveal that feels tactile, gritty, and unforgettable.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us