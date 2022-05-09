Friday the 13th Logo or Text Intro

Unleash a cinematic horror sting packed with tension. This 3D logo animation places your brand in a gritty concrete scene, struck by a slashing blade with blood splatters and dripping streaks. Grunge textures, dramatic lighting and subtle camera drift build suspense, making it perfect for intros, outros and Halloween promos. Easily switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Designed for impact across formats, this dark, moody reveal turns your mark into a chilling statement.