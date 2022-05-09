Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Friday the 13th Logo or Text Intro - Original - Poster image

Friday the 13th Logo or Text Intro

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Horror
Outro
Knife
13.3Kexports
rating
Unleash a cinematic horror sting packed with tension. This 3D logo animation places your brand in a gritty concrete scene, struck by a slashing blade with blood splatters and dripping streaks. Grunge textures, dramatic lighting and subtle camera drift build suspense, making it perfect for intros, outros and Halloween promos. Easily switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Designed for impact across formats, this dark, moody reveal turns your mark into a chilling statement.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us