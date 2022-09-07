Bring your brand into the shadows with a grungy horror logo reveal. Blood splatters, claw slashes, and a moody cinematic build create instant tension, perfect for intros or outros. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your identity. The centered layout and dark duotone palette keep focus on your mark, while ambient dust and a dramatic zoom finish deliver a chilling sting. Ideal for scary content, trailers, game channels, and thriller branding—polished, memorable, and quick to render.