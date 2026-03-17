Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Old Lyrics Player - Original - Poster image

RetroVerse Player Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Lyric video
Music
Media player
Background media
Y2K
9exports
rating
Bring your songs to life with a retro, Y2K-inspired lyric video. This template features a classic media player UI, scrolling lyric reader with line highlighting, and optional audio-reactive spectrum themes. Easily customize artist and track info, fonts, sizes, colors, and accent highlights. Adjust scroll speed, line breaks, and reading position for readable, karaoke-style delivery. Add your artwork or photo background and refine it with mosaic and texture controls. Perfect for music releases, lyric drops, teasers, or channel uploads—ready for fast, polished results.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us