RetroVerse Player Lyrics
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
9exports
Bring your songs to life with a retro, Y2K-inspired lyric video. This template features a classic media player UI, scrolling lyric reader with line highlighting, and optional audio-reactive spectrum themes. Easily customize artist and track info, fonts, sizes, colors, and accent highlights. Adjust scroll speed, line breaks, and reading position for readable, karaoke-style delivery. Add your artwork or photo background and refine it with mosaic and texture controls. Perfect for music releases, lyric drops, teasers, or channel uploads—ready for fast, polished results.
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