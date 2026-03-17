RetroVerse Player Lyrics

Bring your songs to life with a retro, Y2K-inspired lyric video. This template features a classic media player UI, scrolling lyric reader with line highlighting, and optional audio-reactive spectrum themes. Easily customize artist and track info, fonts, sizes, colors, and accent highlights. Adjust scroll speed, line breaks, and reading position for readable, karaoke-style delivery. Add your artwork or photo background and refine it with mosaic and texture controls. Perfect for music releases, lyric drops, teasers, or channel uploads—ready for fast, polished results.