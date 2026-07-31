Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Editorial Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Windowed Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 7 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Minimal
Music visualization
Music
Software interface
7exports
rating
Make polished lyric videos in minutes. This minimal, editorial-style design pairs bold on-screen lyrics with a reactive audio spectrum, waveform meter, and album artwork. Upload your track and subtitle file, then tune spectrum styles, fonts, line breaks, and brand colors to fit your sound. The layout stays clean and readable, perfect for shares and releases. Variable length adapts to your full song, so every verse looks sharp and on beat. Ideal for artists, labels, and creators who want a sleek, distraction-free music visualizer.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us