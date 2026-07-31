Windowed Lyrics

Make polished lyric videos in minutes. This minimal, editorial-style design pairs bold on-screen lyrics with a reactive audio spectrum, waveform meter, and album artwork. Upload your track and subtitle file, then tune spectrum styles, fonts, line breaks, and brand colors to fit your sound. The layout stays clean and readable, perfect for shares and releases. Variable length adapts to your full song, so every verse looks sharp and on beat. Ideal for artists, labels, and creators who want a sleek, distraction-free music visualizer.