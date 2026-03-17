Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Windows XP Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Windows XP Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Y2K
Music
Software interface
Scroll animation
51exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a nostalgic Windows‑era desktop. This Y2K‑inspired lyric video features a classic media player, a clean lyrics window with karaoke word highlights, and a browser panel for artist details. Drop in your audio and subtitles to sync instantly. Tweak fonts, line breaks, scroll speed, and colors, or switch layouts for a custom look. Ideal for single releases, visualizers, and channel drops, this template blends retro OS charm with modern clarity for a crisp, readable sing‑along experience.
tarazz profile image
tarazz
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
Music Player Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K · 60fps
Music Player Lyrics Original theme video
RetroVerse Player Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K · 60fps
RetroVerse Player Lyrics Original theme video
Record Player Lyrics
By MissMotion
Edit
2K
Record Player Lyrics Closeup Retro theme video
Pop Markers Lyrics
By Harchenko
Edit
2K
Pop Markers Lyrics Original theme video
Cassette Lyrics
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
Cassette Lyrics Originall theme video
Winamp Visualizer
By tarazz
Edit
4K
Winamp Visualizer Original theme video
Disk Bar Visualizer
By motionaceh
Edit
2K
Disk Bar Visualizer Original theme video
Old Tape Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
Old Tape Lyrics Theme 1 theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us