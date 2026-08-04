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Aura Player Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Aura Player Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 3 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio reactive
8exports
rating
Build polished lyric videos that move with your music. This audio‑reactive template pairs a clean two‑column layout with a responsive waveform and an elegant lyrics panel. Add your track, paste or upload timed lyrics, and personalize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. A Now Playing header keeps artists and titles clear, while subtle beat‑synced motion adds energy without clutter. Perfect for releases, teasers, and social uploads, this minimal design keeps words legible and the focus on your song. Customize quickly and export high‑quality visuals for any platform.
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tarazz
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us