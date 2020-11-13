Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Money Honey - Original - Poster image

Money Honey

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Waveform line
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
5.5Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a bold neon showcase with an audio‑reactive waveform that moves to the beat. This clean, modern music visualizer features a central title, subtitle, and logo, wrapped in a glowing rounded frame and vivid gradient colors. Drop in your own image or video background, fine‑tune spectrum settings, and customize colors for your brand. Perfect for singles, mixes, promos, and channel uploads, it brings energetic motion and instant polish to any genre. Make your music stand out with vibrant visuals that look great on social platforms and streaming video.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us