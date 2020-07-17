Under the Spotlight Viz

Bring your track to life with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. This 3D motion graphics scene combines pulsing spotlights, a circular spectrum, and a reflective stage to spotlight your cover art and branding. Display artist and title with a live timer and progress indicator for a media‑player feel. Fine‑tune colors, band density, and lighting to match your sound. Ideal for music releases, mixes, and podcast episodes across social media and YouTube. Simply upload your audio and cover, set your style, and render a polished visual in minutes.