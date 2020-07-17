Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Under the Spotlight Viz - Original - Poster image

Under the Spotlight Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Circular spectrum
Background media
34.1Kexports
rating
Bring your track to life with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. This 3D motion graphics scene combines pulsing spotlights, a circular spectrum, and a reflective stage to spotlight your cover art and branding. Display artist and title with a live timer and progress indicator for a media‑player feel. Fine‑tune colors, band density, and lighting to match your sound. Ideal for music releases, mixes, and podcast episodes across social media and YouTube. Simply upload your audio and cover, set your style, and render a polished visual in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us