Paintwave Lyrics

Transform any track into a striking lyric video. This audio‑reactive template combines an expressive spectrum with painterly brush strokes, bold centered typography, and vibrant neon color washes. Fine‑tune frequency bands, styles, and beat range to sync visuals perfectly with your music. Customize lyrics, fonts, colors, background media, and logo for a cohesive artist brand. Built‑in shake, exposure, and scale reactors add punch on the beat, while film grain and chromatic fringing deliver a modern, textured finish. Ideal for single drops, album teasers, and visualizers across socials and video platforms.