Glow Groove

Bring your music to life with a sleek neon audio visualizer. This template centers your album art, artist and song titles, and a clean timecode while a responsive spectrum dances to the beat. Fine‑tune frequency ranges, band density and thickness, glow colors, and background behavior that pulses with your track. Choose spectrum styling options and adjust framing, stroke and shadow for the perfect cover presentation. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and streaming visuals—simply drop in your audio and artwork, tweak the look, and render professional results fast.