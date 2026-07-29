Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glow Groove - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glow Groove - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Audio spectrum
Minimal
Audio reactive
12exports
rating
Showcase your music with a sleek vertical audio visualizer built for modern platforms. This design centers your cover art inside a glowing frame, highlights artist and track titles, and adds a live timer for polished presentation. The neon spectrum animates to your beat for an engaging, dynamic look, while the soft, blurred background keeps attention on your song. Perfect for singles, remixes, mixes, and promotional clips across social feeds and stories. Customize colors, typography, responsiveness and more to match your brand and genre. Deliver a clean, high‑impact visual experience for any track.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us