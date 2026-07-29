Glow Groove - Vertical

Showcase your music with a sleek vertical audio visualizer built for modern platforms. This design centers your cover art inside a glowing frame, highlights artist and track titles, and adds a live timer for polished presentation. The neon spectrum animates to your beat for an engaging, dynamic look, while the soft, blurred background keeps attention on your song. Perfect for singles, remixes, mixes, and promotional clips across social feeds and stories. Customize colors, typography, responsiveness and more to match your brand and genre. Deliver a clean, high‑impact visual experience for any track.