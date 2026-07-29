Glow Groove - Square

Turn your track into a striking visual with a neon square audio spectrum that reacts to every beat. This clean, centered layout highlights your cover art, artist and song titles, and a live timecode for precise playback context. Designed for music releases and social posts, it blends glowing accents with a subtle gradient background to keep the focus on your sound. Easily customize text, colors, and spectrum settings to match your brand. Ideal for teasers, full-length streams, and looping posts where clarity and energy matter.