Glow Groove - Square
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts
10exports
Turn your track into a striking visual with a neon square audio spectrum that reacts to every beat. This clean, centered layout highlights your cover art, artist and song titles, and a live timecode for precise playback context. Designed for music releases and social posts, it blends glowing accents with a subtle gradient background to keep the focus on your sound. Easily customize text, colors, and spectrum settings to match your brand. Ideal for teasers, full-length streams, and looping posts where clarity and energy matter.
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