Glow Groove - Post

Transform your music into a vibrant visual with a neon audio spectrum that dances around your cover art. This clean, centered design highlights artist and song titles and includes an optional live timecode for share-ready posts. Customize spectrum colors, thickness, and responsiveness to match your sound. Switch out cover art and background in seconds and let the glow-forward look bring your track to life. Ideal for promoting singles, teasers, and loops across social platforms—fast, polished, and always on beat.