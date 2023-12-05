Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Vinyl Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Simple Vinyl Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
Minimal
Music
Background media
73.7Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a sleek lyric video. This template pairs a spinning vinyl record with an audio‑reactive spectrum and bold, readable captions. A soft gradient backdrop, subtle grain, vignette, and gentle snowfall add atmosphere without clutter. Customize lyrics, colors, and layout while your music drives the visuals. Works across 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, and 4:5 formats, making it ideal for YouTube, Reels, and more. Clean, minimal and performance‑ready for singles, teasers, and full songs.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us