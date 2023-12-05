Simple Vinyl Lyrics
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
73.7Kexports
Turn your track into a sleek lyric video. This template pairs a spinning vinyl record with an audio‑reactive spectrum and bold, readable captions. A soft gradient backdrop, subtle grain, vignette, and gentle snowfall add atmosphere without clutter. Customize lyrics, colors, and layout while your music drives the visuals. Works across 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, and 4:5 formats, making it ideal for YouTube, Reels, and more. Clean, minimal and performance‑ready for singles, teasers, and full songs.
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Themes (3)
Reviews (5)
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