Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Matrix Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Matrix Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 text · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Digital
Music visualization
Music
Waveform line
19.7Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a striking lyric video with a Matrix-inspired code rain backdrop, neon glow typography, and an audio‑reactive waveform. This digital, glitchy aesthetic pairs a clean typewriter effect with subtle camera drift to keep attention on every word. Fully responsive to your audio and optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for music releases, teasers, or channel uploads. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors, toggle spectrum visibility, and fine‑tune motion for your perfect vibe. Launch a futuristic, high‑impact music visualization in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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tarazz
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us