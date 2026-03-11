Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Music Player Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Music Player Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Word highlight
10exports
rating
Turn any track into a polished lyric video with a clean, two‑column design. A sleek music player showcases song and artist info while karaoke‑style word highlights and smooth scrolling keep viewers engaged. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, reading position, and scroll speed. Blur and darken the background to spotlight the text, and let the built‑in progress bar and timer complete the player feel. Ideal for single releases, teasers, and channel uploads, this minimal template adapts to any song length and keeps your lyrics crystal clear on any platform.
tarazz profile image
tarazz
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
Disk Bar Visualizer
By motionaceh
Edit
2K
Disk Bar Visualizer Original theme video
Stylized Cover
By mhakmal07
Edit
2K
Stylized Cover Original theme video
Minimal Visualizer Promo
By motionaceh
Edit
2K
Minimal Visualizer Promo Original theme video
Modern Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Modern Lyrics Original theme video
Simple Vinyl Visualizer
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Simple Vinyl Visualizer Original theme video
Minimal Music Vizualizer
By themediastock
Edit
2K
Minimal Music Vizualizer Original theme video
Modern Music Player - Horizontal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K
Modern Music Player - Horizontal Original theme video
Under the Spotlight Viz
By bbpixel
Edit
Under the Spotlight Viz Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us