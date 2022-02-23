Modern Music Player - Horizontal
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 4 texts · 5 fonts
3Kexports
Put your music front and center with a modern audio visualizer. This clean media player UI features a circular centerpiece, linear audio spectrum, play controls, timer, and a progress bar. Easily add your logo and artwork, then customize colors and fonts to match your brand. It’s optimized for multiple aspect ratios, making it perfect for YouTube, socials, and promos. Deliver a polished, minimal look that highlights your sound and keeps the focus on the track.
Available formats: