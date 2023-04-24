Cozy Room Visualizer

Bring your music to life with a cozy lo‑fi visualizer set in a warm, illustrated room. An audio‑reactive spectrum dances to your track while rain and city bokeh create an atmospheric backdrop. Personalize colors and background mood, add your cover art, artist and song titles, and let the subtle camera drift and beat‑synced flashes enhance every moment. Perfect for YouTube releases, chill playlists and producer promos, this cartoon‑styled setup blends comfort and clarity so your song stays center stage. Easy to customize, soothing to watch, and made for endless listening sessions.