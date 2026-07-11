Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Urban Window Beats - Original - Poster image

City Windows

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Audio reactive
Music
Audio spectrum
Urban
18exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a sleek, urban audio visualizer. This template showcases your album cover and artist/title text over a moody city window backdrop, while an audio-reactive spectrum moves with the beat. Tweak spectrum style, sensitivity and colors to match any genre. Subtle depth-of-field and gentle camera shake add cinematic polish without distracting from your sound. Simply drop in your track, set your cover art, customize the look, and render a polished visual for YouTube, socials, or live screens.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us