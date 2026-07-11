City Windows

Bring your music to life with a sleek, urban audio visualizer. This template showcases your album cover and artist/title text over a moody city window backdrop, while an audio-reactive spectrum moves with the beat. Tweak spectrum style, sensitivity and colors to match any genre. Subtle depth-of-field and gentle camera shake add cinematic polish without distracting from your sound. Simply drop in your track, set your cover art, customize the look, and render a polished visual for YouTube, socials, or live screens.