en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Spinning Vinyl Record Visualizer
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by tarazz
11exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
1song
1video
3images
2texts
2fonts
Set the beat and watch your audience get captivated with our Spinning Vinyl Record Visualizer template. A 3D vinyl record spins in a hypnotizing loop, its grooves pulsing with life to your track’s rhythm. Perfect for musicians and creators who want to amplify their sound on social platforms. Personalize the visual with your images, text, and brand colors for a fully tailored music experience.
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
By tarazz
2h
28
11
49
Experience the synergy of sound and sight with our Simple Vinyl Visualizer 2 template. A spinning vinyl disc and vibrant visualizer bring your music to life on screen. Tailor the visual feast with your images, fonts, and color scheme to complement your tunes. It's the perfect backdrop for YouTube videos or live DJ sessions.
By EnjoystX
2h
1
4
27
Impress your audience in this music visualizer.
By tarazz
2h
1
4
30
Envelop your auditory delights in a visual masterpiece with the Album Cover Mockup animation. Featuring your album cover resting on a chair amidst a dance of particles and sun rays, this video strikes the perfect chord between sight and sound. Tailor with your image, text, and bespoke colors to set the stage for your musical brand across any platform.
By MotionParsec
2h
7
5
37
Neon Tunnel is a very effective and bright template. You can customize to your liking: colors, shape and thickness of the neon, rotation of the neon, camera rotation, camera movement to the beat of the music, turn off and on logo, cover art.
By TippyTop
2h
5
6
40
Step into a realm of mesmerizing visual harmony with our Dancing Particles template. Experience fluid particles that dance, pulse, and morph in perfect synchrony with your music, creating a captivating music visualizer. Crafted for musicians, DJs, and content creators, this multipurpose template allows you to elevate your music on social media and streaming platforms. Customize text, fonts, colors, and animation to create a unique visual experience that accentuates the impact of your tracks.
By MotionDesk
2h
5
3
10
Dive into a world where lyrics twinkle into existence with every beat. Our Melodic Tunnel Lyrics template captivates your audience in a spin of light and particles, showcasing your song's story in a horizontal scape that's perfect for widescreen displays. Customize the text, colors, logo, and fonts to bring your music to life, and share an audiovisual spectacle that's uniquely yours.
By LuisBranco
2h
7
4
42
Put your music on neon circles 2! Many customization options! Come check it out!
By LuisBranco
2h
7
4
51
Put your music on neon circles! Many customization options! Come check it out!
Menu
Templates
Solutions