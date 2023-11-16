Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cosmic Lines Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Cosmic Lines Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 font
Lyric video
Cosmic
Music visualization
Music
Outer space
22.9Kexports
rating
Bring your song to life with a cosmic lyric video set against a moody starfield and nebula backdrop. Animated, hand-drawn doodles and colorful gradient text keep every line engaging, while smooth motion maintains an immersive, music-first feel. Tailor colors, backgrounds, and accents to match your sound and brand. The template supports flexible pacing, so your lyrics stay clear, centered, and readable from hook to outro. Ideal for releases, teasers, and social drops when you need celestial vibes and crisp on-screen words.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us